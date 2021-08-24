Ordinary Workers Have Burst Narayan Rane's Bubble, Says Shiv Sena

The Maharashtra Police on Tuesday arrested Union Minister Narayan Rane over his “slap” remark against Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. Shiv Sena has come down heavily on Rane for “insulting" the CM post.

Party workers vandalised the BJP office in Nashik and filed several cases against Rane ultimately leading to his arrest.

Following the arrest, Shiv Sena spokesperson Manisha Kayande said that ordinary Shiv Sena workers burst the bubble of Rane and put him on oxygen support. Kayande added that Rane was sent to Maharashtra only to criticise Uddhav Thackeray and Shiv Sena and that is his oxygen.

The Sena spokesperson asserted that Rane would lose his ministerial post if he didn’t please his bosses. Kayande further said that Sena does not worry what Rane says as he is just doing it to keep his ministerial post.

Rane was made the Union Minister for Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME) last month in the cabinet reshuffle. Apart from Rane, three other BJP leaders from Maharashtra were also inducted into the union government. The four ministers started their tour of Maharashtra for BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, where Rane made the alleged obscene remarks.

During the yatra on Monday, Rane said, “It is shameful that the Chief Minister does not know the year of independence. He leaned back to ask about the number of years of India’s independence during his speech. Had I been there, I would have given him a tight slap."

Top BJP leaders in Maharashtra distanced themselves from Rane’s comment. Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition (LoP), Devendra Fadnavis, said the BJP does not support Rane’s comment but will stand by him if he was to be arrested illegally.

