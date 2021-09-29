Reform Rush: Modi Govt Dissolves Ordnance Factory Board, All Assets Transferred to 7 PSUs

The Ordnance Factory Board (OFB), which supplies arms, ammunition and clothing to the armed forces, will stand dissolved with effect from October 1, the Union government announced on Tuesday.

Its 41 factories, its assets and the 70,000 employees on its rolls will be split into seven new public sector units, an official order said. OFB has an annual turnover of around Rs 19,000 crore.

As part of the “Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India) package, the central government had announced on May 16 last year that it would improve autonomy, accountability and efficiency in ordnance supplies by corporatisation of the OFB.

(details awaited)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here