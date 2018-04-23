Ordnance Factory Jabalpur Recruitment 2018: 34 Apprentice Posts, Apply by 11th May 2018

Ordnance Factory Jabalpur Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 34 vacancies for the post of Apprentice has been released by the Ministry of Defence, Ordnance Factory Board, Khamaria, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Applications are invited from for 1 year Apprenticeship Training. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 11th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:Step 1 – Visit the official website – www.ordkham.gov.inStep 2 – Download the application form and fill it with the required informationStep 3 – Send the duly filled and signed application form at the below mentioned address:‘The Senior Manager, Ordnance Factory, Khamaria, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, 482005’Total Posts: 34Chemical – 10Electrical – 1Mechanical – 4Mettalurgy – 1Civil – 1Electrical - 3Mechanical - 10Technician Vocational(Class 12th):Medical Lab Technician – 1Office Secretary/ Steno Graphy – 1Purchasing and Store Keeping – 2The applicant must possess Degree/ Diploma or Technician Vocational(12th) certificate from any recognized institute. Benefits to SC/ ST/ OBC category will be given as per the Apprentice Act- 1986.Engineering Graduates – Rs.4983 per monthDiploma Engineering Trainees – Rs.3542 per monthTechnician Vocational – Rs.2758 per monthCandidates will be selected on the basis of Percentage of marks obtained in the Degree/ Diploma/ Vocational Certificate.For more details, the applicants are advised to visit the official advertisement as given below: