1-min read

Ordnance Factory Jabalpur Recruitment 2018: 34 Apprentice Posts, Apply by 11th May 2018

Applications are invited from for 1 year Apprenticeship Training. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 11th May 2018.

Contributor Content

Updated:April 23, 2018, 11:20 AM IST
Screen grab of the official website of Government of India, Ministry of Defence, Indian Ordnance Factories.
Ordnance Factory Jabalpur Recruitment 2018 notification to fill 34 vacancies for the post of Apprentice has been released by the Ministry of Defence, Ordnance Factory Board, Khamaria, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. Applications are invited from for 1 year Apprenticeship Training. Interested and eligible candidates must apply for the post on or before 11th May 2018 by following the instructions given below:

How to apply for Ordnance Factory Board Jabalpur Recruitment 2018?

Step 1 – Visit the official website – www.ordkham.gov.in
Step 2 – Download the application form and fill it with the required information
Step 3 – Send the duly filled and signed application form at the below mentioned address:
‘The Senior Manager, Ordnance Factory, Khamaria, Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, 482005’

Ordnance Factory Board Recruitment 2018 - Vacancy Details:

Total Posts: 34

Degree Holders:

Chemical – 10
Electrical – 1
Mechanical – 4
Mettalurgy – 1

Diploma Holders:

Civil – 1
Electrical - 3
Mechanical - 10
Technician Vocational(Class 12th):
Medical Lab Technician – 1
Office Secretary/ Steno Graphy – 1
Purchasing and Store Keeping – 2

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must possess Degree/ Diploma or Technician Vocational(12th) certificate from any recognized institute. Benefits to SC/ ST/ OBC category will be given as per the Apprentice Act- 1986.

Stipend:

Engineering Graduates – Rs.4983 per month
Diploma Engineering Trainees – Rs.3542 per month
Technician Vocational – Rs.2758 per month

Selection Process:

Candidates will be selected on the basis of Percentage of marks obtained in the Degree/ Diploma/ Vocational Certificate.
For more details, the applicants are advised to visit the official advertisement as given below:
http://www.davp.nic.in/WriteReadData/ADS/eng_10201_6_1819b.pdf

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
