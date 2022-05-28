Organic Farming is the New Mantra, Progressive Gujarat Farmers Have Already Adopted It: PM Modi

India’s heavy dependence on foreign countries for fertilisers is a cause for concern, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday at a seminar of co-operative sector in Gandhinagar, prodding farmers to take up organic farming. He also inaugurated a nano urea factory in Gujarat, adding that eight such factories will be set up in other parts of the country in the near future.

The PM said that the government had given Rs 1,60,000 crore subsidy for fertilisers in a year. He added that relief worth Rs 2,00,000 crore was given to the farmers.

“We are heavily dependent on other countries for fertilisers. Around 25% of our total need for urea comes from outside. For potash and phosphate, it is 100%. Prices had been increasing in the recent past. Now, (Ukraine) war has come up. International markets are volatile, our dependence is high. But our government has decided that we will face challenges, but will not let it affect farmers. We didn’t allow any major crisis of fertilisers in India,” he said.

Giving the example of urea, he said that the actual cost of one bag of urea is Rs 3,500, but the same bag is given to farmers in Rs 300. “Over Rs 3,200 (per bag) is being borne by the government,” he said.

Prodding the farmers to take up organic farming, Modi said, “Can we afford to keep our farmers heavily dependent on any foreign fertilisers? Shouldn’t we find a solution to this? This was faced by governments earlier as well. But the solutions were short-term.”

“In the last eight years, we have worked on long-term and short-term solutions. Biofuel, green hydrogen, nano fuel, organic farming — all these are a part of the permanent solution. Gujarat farmers are progressive, willing to take risks. Here, farmers have started their journey to organic farming.”

Speaking of the initiative to restart factories that manufacture fertilisers, he said efforts are being made in Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Telangana.

The Prime Minister also inaugurated a nano urea factory at Kalol remotely. He said that such factories will reduce the woes of the farmers considerably. “When a farmer goes to procure urea, what happens? Imagine the power of one bag of urea is concentrated in one small bottle. It will reduce transportation cost. This is such a blessing for small farmers. The modern plant at Kalol has the capacity to manufacture 1.5 lakh bottles. Eight such plants will come up across the country soon. This will reduce country’s dependence on other countries for fertilisers,” he said.

