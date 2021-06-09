Organic Malda Mangoes To Be Sold Online

You can now order the famous mangoes of Malda online. Under the supervision of the Central government, a system has been introduced where the mangoes from Malda district in West Bengal can be sold online and the buyers can pay through cash on delivery. Various types of mangoes, including Lakshmanbhog, Fazli, Himsagar and Langra, among others are produced in the orchards of the district using organic manure.

This initiative has been taken in order to make tribal women self-reliant. Earlier, the government also gave them mango saplings to plant.

According to Antara Das, a researcher at the Central Institute for Subtropical Horticulture, the entire process is being carried out by two self-help groups.

The price of mangoes sold online will remain the same as in the local market. However, no chemicals have been used in the production of the mangoes, said Das. Buyers who are interested in consuming fresh, organic produce will be attracted to it.

Eliza Fetra, a woman from a self-help group, said people of the Habibpur area in Malda do not have much work. When the government gave them saplings, they learned the art of cultivating the fruit. Now when the trees are producing mangoes, they can sell them online and earn money. This initiative will also help in eradicating poverty among the tribal groups. The tribal community hopes that they will be able to earn enough to sustain themselves.

Under this program, a mobile app will be created using which customers can book the type of mangoes they want and can add the quantity. The packet of fresh produce will then reach their mentioned address.

While the online system has initially been introduced only for the residents of Malda, the service will soon be spread to other parts of the country.

