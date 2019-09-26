Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Asks India to Rescind Its Actions in Kashmir

It also said India should allow access to Jammu and Kashmir to human rights organisations and international media to ascertain and report on the situation there.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2019, 9:46 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Organisation of Islamic Cooperation Asks India to Rescind Its Actions in Kashmir
Kashmiri child looks from behind a fence in Srinagar. REUTERS/Danish Ismail
Loading...

New York: The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on Wednesday asked India to "rescind" its actions in Kashmir and abide by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions following New Delhi's decision to revoke Jammu and Kashmir's special status.

The foreign ministers of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Contact Group on Kashmir discussed the Indian government's decision to revoke Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir and the state's bifurcation into two Union Territories during a meeting on the sidelines of the 74th session of UN General Assembly Wednesday.

In a draft communique that was released later, the group voiced concern over the human rights situation in Kashmir.

They also discussed the communication restrictions put in place in Kashmir.

The group demanded that India "rescind" its actions in Kashmir and reiterate its commitment to abide by the relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

It also said India should allow access to Jammu and Kashmir to human rights organisations and international media to ascertain and report on the situation there.

India asserts that the abrogation of Article 370 is its "internal matter".

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram