Organisers Booked for Provocative Songs Outside Mosque During Ganesh Procession in Kalaburagi

Police in Karnataka’s Kalaburagi have registered a suo moto case against the organisers of a Ganesh utsava procession for playing provocative songs outside a mosque in the town.

The procession was passing through the town’s super market area on September 10 night when it stopped in front of the Mehbas Masjid. The organisers had hired a DJ for the procession and provocative songs were allegedly played outside the mosque.

The case was registered at the Brahmapura police station after a video of the incident went viral on social media. Those booked include Bhovi Samaj Ganesh Utsav Mandali, its president Tukaram and two others for hurting religious sentiments and using a DJ without prior police permission among other offences under the IPC. Arrests are yet to be made in the case.

On Sunday, police in Karnataka’s Ballari district had arrested four men for allegedly throwing slippers at a mosque in Siruguppa town during a Ganesh utsava procession the day before. After a video of the incident went viral, netizens demanded action. Taking note of the incident, ADGP Law and Order, Alok Kumar, tweeted: “We have secured the accused persons. Appropriate legal action is being taken against them.”

The arrested have been identified as Nitesh Kumar, Bhimanna, Ashok and Anjeneyalu. The accused have been booked for outraging religious sentiments and public mischief.

