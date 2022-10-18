Kerala 'Human Sacrifice': Cop Says 'Organs Can't Be Harvested in Unsterilised Conditions', Rules Out Mafia Involvement

Rubbishing reports that the organ trade mafia were involved in the ‘human sacrfice’ of two women in Kerala, Kochi top cop C Nagaraju said it is “common sense” that organs cannot be harvested in such “unsterilised” conditions. He said the investigation team had gathered numerous scientific and cyber evidence in connection with the crime.

“If we look into the matter with common sense, organ transplantation cannot happen in such unhygienic or unsterilised conditions. He may have influenced the other accused by saying all these. However, we are investigating all aspects. We have taken blood samples from everywhere inside the house,” Nagaraju said.

Three people — Bhagaval Singh (68), a massage therapist, and his wife Laila (59) were arrested along with prime accused Mohammed Shafi (52) — after details of the gruesome murders came out on October 11. Two women were allegedly killed at the residence of the couple at Elanthoor in Pathanamthitta district since June, after being persuaded that it will settle their financial issues and bring them prosperity.

“A lot of scientific evidence and cyber evidence were gathered. We have found that Facebook accounts were the main tool used to influence the couple. We are collecting the evidence based on the statement of the accused,” Nagaraju said.

The top cop said they had recovered a few mobile phones and an inquiry is on in this connection. “The accused gave an account of the incident, which we have to verify. We cannot simply go by what they have said.”

According to police, the accused used sharp objects to chop the bodies. “Doctors have worked hard and taken a long time conducting the post-mortem proceedings. We suspect it was Shafi who cut the bodies into pieces,” Nagaraju said.

Police said it will take the accused to some spots for recovering evidence. All the three accused were well versed in using social media. The body parts of the deceased were exhumed from the premises of the couple’s house at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta on October 11. The first woman went missing on September 26 and the probe led to Shafi. On further interrogating him, police found the trio had killed the other victim in a similar manner in June.

(With PTI inputs)

