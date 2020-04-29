Oskar Fischinger and Google Doodle: Create Your Own Music

When the world is battling to fight pandemic, people and families everywhere are spending more time staying at home as a precautionary measure to curb the further spread of Covid-19. Hence, to help them a bit to get rid of boredom even for a few minutes, search giant Google has launched a throwback doodle series featuring some its popular interactive games!

On Wednesday, the doodle was about 2017 creative game celebrating Oskar Fischinger. On hovering on the doodle a text that reads, “Stay and Play at Home with Popular Past Google Doodles: Fischinger (2017)” appears.

On June 22, 2017, Google celebrated 117th birthday of the influential filmmaker and visual artist Oskar Fischinger by creating a doodle, to honour him for his work. Fischinger was known for creating abstract musical animation many decades before the appearance of computer graphics and music videos.

Today, this doodle is giving you a simple and fun chance to create your own music. You can play with it to create the sounds you are looking for after few simple settings. You can continue to play with for many hours enjoying and mastering on it.

Google said in a statement on its official website, “As Covid-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people and families everywhere are spending more time at home. In light of this, we’re launching a throwback Doodle series looking back at some of our popular interactive Google Doodle games! Stay and play at home with today’s featured throwback: Our 2017 Doodle game celebrating Oskar Fischinger!”

“In the world of design, Fischinger is a towering figure, especially in the areas of motion graphics and animation. He is best known for his ability to combine impeccably synchronized abstract visuals with musical accompaniment, each frame carefully drawn or photographed by hand. A master of motion and color, Fischinger spent months — sometimes years — planning and handcrafting his animations,” said Leon Hong, Google Doodles Creative Lead in a statement.

What are doodles?

Doodles are the fun, surprising, and sometimes spontaneous changes that are made to the Google logo to celebrate holidays, anniversaries, and the lives of famous artists, pioneers, and scientists, the search giant describes.

Previously, Google Doodle had done a series in which it expressed its gratitude towards those who continue to work on the ground even during the coronavirus pandemic.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365