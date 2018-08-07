Osmania University Degree May/June Exam Results 2018 Expected soon at osmania.ac.in, Stay Tuned!

Osmania University Degree May/June Exam Results 2018 for BA, B.Sc and B.Com are expected to be released soon by the Osmania University (OU) on its official website - osmania.ac.in. The exams for CBCS degree courses of BA, B.Sc and B.Com were held in the months of May and June 2018, earlier this year.Candidates who had appeared for the same must keep a close eye on the official website to check and download the results once they are released by the varsity. The result would also be available on the 3rd party results websites like manabadi.com and schools9.com.The results for the examinations conducted in the month of March and April 2018 were released last month, while the revaluation results for YWS BA, BBA, B.Sc and B.Com were released on 1st August 2018.The Osmania University Degree May/June Exam Results 2018 for BA, B.Sc and B.Com will also be released on the below mentioned url and candidates would need to enter their 12 Digit Hall Ticket Number to check their result: