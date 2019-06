Osmania University Law Result 2019: Osmania University Declares UG, PG Law Results Today at osmania.ac.in

| The Osmania University has declared the result of undergraduate and postgraduate law courses for this academic session today (June 12) on its official website osmania.ac.in The University has published the Osmania University Law Result 2019 for UG level examinations held in February and March. The LLM exam was conducted between the months of January- February. The results for LLB , BBA LLB, LLB Honours and LLM are live on the University of Osmania’s homepage and it can be downloaded by entering 12 digit registration number allotted to candidates while filling the applications.All candidates waiting to check their scorecard of OU LLB Result 2019, OU BBA LLB 2019 Result, OU LLB (H) Result 2019, OU LLM Result 2019 can follow the below listed steps for availing the same.Step 1- Visit the Osmania University’s official website:Step 2- Click on the Law Exam Result tabStep 3- Select your course nameStep 4-Enter your registration number and submit itStep 5- The Osmania University Law Result 2019 of selected course will appear on the screenStep 6- Take a printout for future reference.Earlier, in April 2019, the Osmania University had announced degree revaluation results for first, third and fifth semesters.