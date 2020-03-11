Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Osmania University MBA Result 2020 for 1st Semester Released at osmania.ac.in

The Osmania University MBA Result 2020 was published on its official website at osmania.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 11, 2020, 11:44 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Osmania University MBA Result 2020 for 1st Semester Released at osmania.ac.in
(Illustration by Mir Suhail/News18.com)

The Osmania University released the results of Master of Business Administration (MBA) on March 10. The Osmania University MBA Result 2020 was released on its official website osmania.ac.in.

The examination for 1st semester MBA was conducted in the months of January and February.

Students, who had appeared in the examination, can check the result using their Hall Ticket Number.

Here are steps to check the MBA results 2020:

Step 1: Go to the official website at osmania.ac.in

Step 2: Click on the Examination Results link on the homepage reading “MBA (CBCS) I SEM JAN/FEB-2020 RESULTS”

Step 3: Press on MBA Results 2020

Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number to check your result

Step 5: Save the result and take a print out for future reference

The university on March 6 had declared the results of MSc (IS) for the regular and backlog students for the exams held in January 2020 for various semesters.

Osmania University is one of the pioneering universities of India, which is located in Hyderabad. It is named after Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad. It offers several undergraduate and post-graduate courses across several departments like Arts, social science, law, commerce, engineering, technology, and education.

It has over 100 affiliated colleges (with specialisation in professional courses such as B.Ed/M.Ed, MBA/ MCA, pharmacy, engineering, hotel management, law, and others) in Telangana, 12 autonomous centres and five constituent colleges.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram