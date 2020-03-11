Osmania University MBA Result 2020 for 1st Semester Released at osmania.ac.in
The Osmania University MBA Result 2020 was published on its official website at osmania.ac.in.
The Osmania University released the results of Master of Business Administration (MBA) on March 10. The Osmania University MBA Result 2020 was released on its official website osmania.ac.in.
The examination for 1st semester MBA was conducted in the months of January and February.
Students, who had appeared in the examination, can check the result using their Hall Ticket Number.
Here are steps to check the MBA results 2020:
Step 1: Go to the official website at osmania.ac.in
Step 2: Click on the Examination Results link on the homepage reading “MBA (CBCS) I SEM JAN/FEB-2020 RESULTS”
Step 3: Press on MBA Results 2020
Step 4: Enter the hall ticket number to check your result
Step 5: Save the result and take a print out for future reference
The university on March 6 had declared the results of MSc (IS) for the regular and backlog students for the exams held in January 2020 for various semesters.
Osmania University is one of the pioneering universities of India, which is located in Hyderabad. It is named after Nawab Osman Ali Khan, the seventh Nizam of Hyderabad. It offers several undergraduate and post-graduate courses across several departments like Arts, social science, law, commerce, engineering, technology, and education.
It has over 100 affiliated colleges (with specialisation in professional courses such as B.Ed/M.Ed, MBA/ MCA, pharmacy, engineering, hotel management, law, and others) in Telangana, 12 autonomous centres and five constituent colleges.
