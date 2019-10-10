Osmania University Professor Held for Alleged Links with Maoists, Charged with UAPA

Hyderabad: An Assistant Professor of city-based Osmania University was on Thursday arrested for suspected links with maoists, police said.

K Jagan, also a member of Viplava Rachayitula Sangham (Virasam), a revolutionary writers' association, was picked up from his residence here by a police team from Jogulamba Gadwal district.

He was arrested in connection with a case registered against him under relevant sections of unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) over suspected maoists links, they said.

Some documents and electronic gadgets were seized from his house, they added.

Earlier, Revolutionary Writers' Association (Virasam) leader and renowned Telugu poet P Varavara Rao was arrested by Maharashtra Police in Bhima Koregaon case.

