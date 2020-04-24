Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &

INDIA

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #Coronavirus#MakeYourOwnMask#COV19 Analytics#IndiaGives
News18 » India
1-min read

Osmania University Releases Revaluation Result for UG Exams Held in 2019, Check at osmania.ac.in

The revaluation result has been announced for the undergraduate odd semester which includes the first, third and fifth semester exams. The university has declared the result for BA, BBA, B.Com, and B.Sc courses.

Akanksha Verma |

Updated:April 24, 2020, 4:28 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Osmania University Releases Revaluation Result for UG Exams Held in 2019, Check at osmania.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)

The Osmania University based in Hyderabad has released the revaluation results for undergraduate semester exams held last year. The revaluation result for UG exams conducted in November-December 2019 was declared on the official website on April 23. All the students are advised to visit the official portal osmania.ac.in to check their results.

The revaluation result has been announced for the undergraduate odd semester which includes the first, third and fifth semester exams. The university has declared the result for BA, BBA, B.Com, and B.Sc courses.

To check the result, students are advised to keep their hall ticket number ready.

Steps to check the Osmania University Revaluation Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University at osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Exam Result’ tab

Step 3: On the next page, select the relevant result link for your semester

Step 4: Login using your examination hall ticket number and submit

Step 5: Your UG revaluation result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and save it for future reference

Students can also check their BA, BBA, B.Com, and B.Sc revaluation result using the direct link.

In the wake of recent coronavirus outbreak, the Osmania University had postponed all the university exams for the current semester. The students will be notified about the revised dates soon.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

Read full article
Next Story
Next Story
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India

  • Active Cases

    17,610

    +921*  

  • Total Confirmed

    23,077

    +1,377*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    4,749

    +424*  

  • Total DEATHS

    718

    +32*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 24 (08:00 AM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,733,150

    +28,658*  

  • Total Confirmed

    2,627,630

    +64,246*

  • Cured/Discharged

    711,144

    +29,667*  

  • Total DEATHS

    183,336

    +5,921*
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Various
Testing centres