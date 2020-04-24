Osmania University Releases Revaluation Result for UG Exams Held in 2019, Check at osmania.ac.in

The Osmania University based in Hyderabad has released the revaluation results for undergraduate semester exams held last year. The revaluation result for UG exams conducted in November-December 2019 was declared on the official website on April 23. All the students are advised to visit the official portal osmania.ac.in to check their results.

The revaluation result has been announced for the undergraduate odd semester which includes the first, third and fifth semester exams. The university has declared the result for BA, BBA, B.Com, and B.Sc courses.

To check the result, students are advised to keep their hall ticket number ready.

Steps to check the Osmania University Revaluation Result 2019

Step 1: Visit the official website of Osmania University at osmania.ac.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the ‘Exam Result’ tab

Step 3: On the next page, select the relevant result link for your semester

Step 4: Login using your examination hall ticket number and submit

Step 5: Your UG revaluation result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and save it for future reference

Students can also check their BA, BBA, B.Com, and B.Sc revaluation result using the direct link.

In the wake of recent coronavirus outbreak, the Osmania University had postponed all the university exams for the current semester. The students will be notified about the revised dates soon.

