Osmania University Releases Timetable for B.Sc (Hons) at osmania.ac.in

The Osmania University has released the timetable for the B.Sc (Hons) Forestry programme and eighth semester regular examinations on its official portal – osmania.ac.in.

The examinations will start from June 10 and will end on June 16. The examination will be conducted in single shift. As per the timetable, the exam will commence at 10:00 am.

Osmania University 2020 revised timetable

June 10: Forest tribology and anthropology.



June 11: Forest biotechnology.



June 12: Forestry system and management.



June 15: wildlife management



June 16: Forest ecopsychology

Candidates can also check the timetable released by the Osmania University here.

The varsity has said candidates whose forms have been rejected by the examination body will not be considered eligible for sitting in the examination. It further said if a candidate is found not eligible at a later stage his/her registration will be cancelled.

The university, through the timetable, said examination centres will accord priority to the health and safety of students and staff.

Besides this, the university has said that examinations for M. Pharmacy (PCI) all specialization, 1, 2 and 3 semesters (supply) and M. Pharmacy (CBSC) 1 and 2 semester will be held in the month of June and July. The examination for M. Pharmacy (CBSC) 2 semester backlog will also be conducted.

The university has said it will soon release the time table for the examinations.

For reading the notification directly, click on the link here.