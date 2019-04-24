Take the pledge to vote

Osmania University Result: Check Your Degree Revaluation Result for BA, BSc, B.Com, LLB at www.osmania.ac.in

Osmania University has declared the results of previous semester exams and degree revaluation for several undergraduate courses on its official website osmania.ac.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:April 24, 2019, 11:41 AM IST
Osmania University Result: Check Your Degree Revaluation Result for BA, BSc, B.Com, LLB at www.osmania.ac.in
(Image: News18.com)
Osmania University Result | Osmania University has declared the results of previous semester exams and degree revaluation for several undergraduate courses. The students who want to check their Osmania University Results 2018 for Bachelor of Science (B.Sc.), Bachelor of Commerce (B.Com.), Bachelor of Business Administration (B.B.A.) and Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) can check it at Osmania University’s official website osmania.ac.in today.

The Degree Revaluation Result of candidates enrolled with UG courses in Osmania University is published for first, third and fifth-semester exams, which were held in November 2018.

In addition to Degree Revaluation Result Announcement, today, the public state University of Osmania, Hyderabad has also declared LLB Results 2019. The exam for the undergraduate course Bachelor of Legislative Law (LLB) was conducted in the months of January and February in the current year.

University of Osmania Result for undergraduate courses is declared online. You can also download your result from the Osmania University’s official website.

Steps To Check Your Osmania University Result 2018:

Step 1: Visit the Osmania University’s official website osmania.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the Exam Result tab, you will be shown specific tabs for each Osmania University Result with each course-semester

Step 3: Click on the relevant course-Result Osmania University URL and enter the admit card number and then click on the submit tab.

Step 4: Your Osmania University Result and marks scored by you will be displayed on the screen

Osmania University’s website is currently down and Result Osmania University URLs are not functioning properly due to heavy online traffic. It is suggested that candidates refresh the OU’s homepage frequently and then check their Osmania University Result.

Osmania University LLB Result 2019 and Osmania University Result 2018 for B.Sc, B.Com, BBA, BA can be downloaded online. The original Osmania University Result Marksheet will be issued after a few months.



| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
