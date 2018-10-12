OSSSC Recruitment 2018 begins today for 219 Excise Constable Jobs, Register before 12th November 2018

GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Updated:October 12, 2018, 11:27 PM IST
OSSSC Recruitment 2018 Registration for 219 Excise Constable posts has begun on the official website of Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) - osssc.gov.in. OSSC aims to recruit candidates on contractual basis to fill vacant positions lying under the Excise Department, Government of Odisha. Interested and eligibility candidates can follow the instructions below and register themselves on or before 12th November 2018. Upon registration, candidates can submit online applications and pay the application fee till 19th November 2018.

How to apply for OSSSC Recruitment 2018 for Excise Constable Post?

Step 1 – Visit the official website - https://www.osssc.gov.in

Step 2 – Click on ‘Register’ to generate login credentials and activate your account

Step 3 – Login to your profile, fill the application form, upload requisite documents and pay application fee

Step 4 – Download the confirmation page and take a printout for further reference

Official Advertisement:

https://www.osssc.gov.in/Docs/UPCOMINGREQ_EC-2018-English.pdf
Application Fee:

Candidates need to pay an application fee of Rs.100/- except SC/ST candidates.

Eligibility Criteria:

The applicant must have passed Middle School exam with Odia as a language subject, or
Passed Matriculation or equivalent examination with Odia as medium of examination in non-language subject, or
Passed in Odia as language subject in the final examination of Class VII or above, or
Passed a test in Odia in Middle English School Standard conducted by School & Mass Education Department.

Age Limit:

The applicant must fall in the age bracket of 21 to 32 years as on 1st January 2018. Age relaxation rules apply as stated in the official advertisement above.

Selection Process:
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of following stages:
Physical Standard Measurement – 3 marks
Physical Efficiency Test – 30 marks
Educational Achievement – 7 marks
Written Test – 60 marks

Pay Scale:
The selected candidates will be placed in Pay Band – I and will be eligible to receive a monthly consolidated remuneration of Rs.8750/-.
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
