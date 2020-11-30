OSSSC Recruitment 2020: 6,432 Vacancies for Nursing Officers Released at osssc.gov.in, Read All Details Here

The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has announced the recruitment of Nursing Officers on contractual basis under the Health and Family Department of Government of Odisha. The notification for the same has been released on its website OSSSC.gov.in. According to the notification, the total number of vacancies is 6432, available in various district establishment and Medical college and hospitals.

The commission will open the application window for OSSSC Nursing Officer 2020 from December 7 and will be accepted till December 31. However, the last date to register is December 24. OSSSC will release the vacancy details, eligibility criteria, selection process and other information soon on the official website. Candidates are requested to keep visiting the website regularly for further updates.

OSSSC Nursing Officer recruitment 2020: Important Dates

● Availability of Online Registration window and application form- December 7

● Last Date of Online Registration- December 24

● Last Date of Online Application – December 31

● Payment of application fee- December 24

OSSSC Nursing Officer Recruitment 2020: how to register

Step 1: Candidates will have to first visit the official website, Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission| OSSSC

Step 2: Once the OSSSC Nursing Officer recruitment 2020 registration link is available, candidates will have to click on the link for new user

Step 3: A new page will be opened, read the instructions carefully and click on proceed to registration

Step 4: Enter the required details

Step 5: Click on preview and submit

Step 6: Once you complete the registration, a registration id and password will be sent to your registered contact number and email id. Open the message or mail you received and click on activate your account link

Step 7: You will be redirected to account activation page where you have to click on go for account activation and enter your registered id, password and other details to activate your account

Step 8: Click on submit and your account will be activated

The direct link for OSSSC Nursing Officer recruitment 2020 registration will be available here, once the registration window is activated

Candidates can read the official notification here.