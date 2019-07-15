Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

OTET 2019: Registration for Odisha TET Begins Today at bseodisha.nic.in; Steps and Other Details

The application forms for OTET 2019 can filled only in online mode at the Board’s official website at bseodisha.nic.in.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 15, 2019, 1:32 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
OTET 2019: Registration for Odisha TET Begins Today at bseodisha.nic.in; Steps and Other Details
(Image: News18.com)
Loading...

OTET 2019 Registration | The Odisha Board of Secondary Education, headquartered in Cuttack has started online registration process for its state-level Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2019) examination on July 15. The application forms for OTET 2019 can filled only in online mode at the Board’s official website bseodisha.nic.in. Interested candidates can abide by the OTET 2019 registration process and fill in the Odisha TET 2019 application form and here is the direct link.

Read the circular released by the exam convener of Odisha TET 2019 by clicking here. We have also listed important details of the OTET 2019 exam regarding eligibility and application form below-

OTET 2019: Eligibility

Applicants should have scored least 50% marks in Higher Secondart and have pursued for 4 years Diploma in Elementary Education (CT or D.El.Ed) course. Applicant with 50% marks in graduation and BEd degree can also apply for OTET 2019.

OTET 2019: Application Form

The OTET 2019 application form fee is Rs 300 for SC/ST candidates. For all others, the fee is Rs 500.

The Odisha TET 2019 registration and application process will close on July 26. The fee for OTET 2019 application form can be paid between July 15 and July 26. Further, it has to be noted that there is also an extension of two for fee submission by days, i.e. the last date for OTET 2019 application form fee payment is July 29 (Monday).

Steps for Odisha TET 2019 registration and application process:

Step 1- Visit the official homepage of Odisha Board of Secondary Education: bseodisha.nic.in

Step 2- Look for tab reading OTET 2019 registration or click on the direct link shared above

Step 3- Register by creating your account at bseodisha.nic.in portal

Step 4- Provide all the mandatory details and pay OTET application form fee

Step 5- Preview your Odisha TET 2019 application form and submit it online

Step 6- Take printout of OTET 2019 application form for future refrence

The Odisha Board of Secondary Education is yet to announce the OTET 2019 exam date. However, this is confirmed that the examination will have two papers and negative marking scheme Is not applicable.

| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram