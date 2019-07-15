OTET 2019: Registration for Odisha TET Begins Today at bseodisha.nic.in; Steps and Other Details
The application forms for OTET 2019 can filled only in online mode at the Board’s official website at bseodisha.nic.in.
OTET 2019 Registration | The Odisha Board of Secondary Education, headquartered in Cuttack has started online registration process for its state-level Teacher Eligibility Test (TET 2019) examination on July 15. The application forms for OTET 2019 can filled only in online mode at the Board’s official website bseodisha.nic.in. Interested candidates can abide by the OTET 2019 registration process and fill in the Odisha TET 2019 application form and here is the direct link.
Read the circular released by the exam convener of Odisha TET 2019 by clicking here. We have also listed important details of the OTET 2019 exam regarding eligibility and application form below-
OTET 2019: Eligibility
Applicants should have scored least 50% marks in Higher Secondart and have pursued for 4 years Diploma in Elementary Education (CT or D.El.Ed) course. Applicant with 50% marks in graduation and BEd degree can also apply for OTET 2019.
OTET 2019: Application Form
The OTET 2019 application form fee is Rs 300 for SC/ST candidates. For all others, the fee is Rs 500.
The Odisha TET 2019 registration and application process will close on July 26. The fee for OTET 2019 application form can be paid between July 15 and July 26. Further, it has to be noted that there is also an extension of two for fee submission by days, i.e. the last date for OTET 2019 application form fee payment is July 29 (Monday).
Steps for Odisha TET 2019 registration and application process:
Step 1- Visit the official homepage of Odisha Board of Secondary Education: bseodisha.nic.in
Step 2- Look for tab reading OTET 2019 registration or click on the direct link shared above
Step 3- Register by creating your account at bseodisha.nic.in portal
Step 4- Provide all the mandatory details and pay OTET application form fee
Step 5- Preview your Odisha TET 2019 application form and submit it online
Step 6- Take printout of OTET 2019 application form for future refrence
The Odisha Board of Secondary Education is yet to announce the OTET 2019 exam date. However, this is confirmed that the examination will have two papers and negative marking scheme Is not applicable.
