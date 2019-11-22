OTET Result 2019 Declared by Odisha Board of Secondary Education at bseodisha.ac.in
The date to check and download the result is December 5. Candidates will need their registration number to access the result from the official website.
OTET Result 2019: Step to download
Step 1: Go to the BSE Odisha's official website – bseodisha.ac.in
Step 2: Look for 'Latest updates' on the homepage and click on 'Results of OTET 2019'
Step 3: A new window will open, enter registration number, date of birth and captcha code
Step 4: Click on submit
Step 5: Download BSE Odisha OTET Result 2019 and keep a print out of the result for future reference
The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and developes Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above.
