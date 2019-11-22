OTET Result 2019 Declared by Odisha Board of Secondary Education at bseodisha.ac.in

OTET Result 2019 | The Odisha Board of Secondary Education (BSE Odisha) has announced Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) 2019 result on Novenber 21, Thursday. The Odisha Board of Secondary Education Board has published OTET Result 2019, BSE Odisha OTET Result 2019 on its official website – bseodisha.ac.in http://bseodisha.ac.in/index.html. The date to check and download the result is December 5. Candidates will need their registration number to access the result from the official website. Candidates can also check their OTET Result 2019 from the direct link http://202.191.140.165/otetmay19/resdsa_nov19/login.php?appid=26403d5c1da79da651ee6af8c3ef73c4

OTET Result 2019: Step to download

Step 1: Go to the BSE Odisha's official website – bseodisha.ac.in

Step 2: Look for 'Latest updates' on the homepage and click on 'Results of OTET 2019'

Step 3: A new window will open, enter registration number, date of birth and captcha code

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Download BSE Odisha OTET Result 2019 and keep a print out of the result for future reference

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha is a Body Corporate constituted under the Odisha Secondary Education Act, 1953. It regulates, controls and developes Secondary Education in the State of Odisha. It Provides varied courses in order to equip students for different occupations, to prepare them for University education and to equip them for various cultural purposes. It examines those who have completed a prescribed course of study and awards certificates to the successful candidates. Besides, it does all other things which are incidental to the above.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.