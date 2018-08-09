English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
OU Degree Results 2018 Declared at osmania.ac.in, Check Now
Osmania University Degree Results 2018 for CBCS B.Com, B.Sc, BA, BBA II, VI semester Regular and I,III semester Backlog exams have been declared on its official website — osmania.ac.in.
Screenshot taken from the official website of Osmania University.
Loading...
OU Degree Results 2018 for CBCS B.Com, B.Sc, BA, BBA II, VI semester Regular and I,III semester Backlog exams have been released on the official website of Osmania University - osmania.ac.in. The varsity had organized the degree exams for these CBCS courses and semesters in the month of May 2018.
Candidates awaiting the results of CBCS B.Com, B.Sc, BBA and BA courses can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check OU Degree Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.osmania.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Examination Results’ tab given at the left hand side of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on the exam result notification that reads, ‘UG (BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA) May 2018 Results’
Step 4 – Click on the exam result you wish to check
Step 5 - Enter your 10-12 digit hall ticket number and click on Submit
Step 6 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
The official website is slow to load at the moment and the results are also available on third party result website – manabadi.com.
Also Watch
Candidates awaiting the results of CBCS B.Com, B.Sc, BBA and BA courses can follow the instructions below and check their result now:
How to check OU Degree Results 2018?
Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://www.osmania.ac.in/
Step 2 – Click on ‘Examination Results’ tab given at the left hand side of the homepage
Step 3 – Click on the exam result notification that reads, ‘UG (BA/B.Com/B.Sc/BBA) May 2018 Results’
Step 4 – Click on the exam result you wish to check
Step 5 - Enter your 10-12 digit hall ticket number and click on Submit
Step 6 – Download your result and take a print out for further reference
The official website is slow to load at the moment and the results are also available on third party result website – manabadi.com.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Huma Tabassum
-
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
-
Wednesday 08 August , 2018
Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Heavy Rainfall Wreak Havoc In Kerala
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Watch: Inside India’s First Ikea Store
Wednesday 08 August , 2018 Dravidian Icon M Karunanidhi Laid to Rest Next to Mentor Anna; Chennai Bids Teary Farewell
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Suhana Khan Unfazed by Criticism Following Debut Vogue Photoshoot; Holidays in Venice with Friends
- Xiaomi Mi A2 Review: Android One Makes Another Swoop
- Sidharth Malhotra Was Asked If He's Dating Kiara Advani And the Actor Couldn't Stop Blushing; Watch Video
- Flipkart Big Freedom Sale To Take on Amazon: All You Need to Know
- When Sushma Swaraj Had to Consult a Volcano in Indonesia
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...