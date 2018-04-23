English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
OUCET 2018 Registration Expected to begin at 4PM today on ouadmissions.com; Exams begin 4th June 2018
As per the Osmania University Common Entrance Tests 2018 (OUCET 2018) notification, the application process was scheduled to begin on 21st April 2018 and close on 19th May 2018. The registration for admissions 2018 will begin on the official website ouadmissions.com.
Screen grab of the official website of Osmania University.
Osmania University OUCET 2018 Registration process is expected to begin soon on the official admissions website of Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University - ouadmissions.com. ‘OUCET 2018 Online Application form will be available after 4:00 PM’ read a notification floating on the website. As per the Osmania University Common Entrance Tests 2018 (OUCET 2018) notification, the application process was scheduled to begin on 21st April 2018 and close on 19th May 2018.
Candidates seeking admissions to various Postgraduate Degree, Diploma and Five-year Integrated programmes offered by the Osmania University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in their campus, constituent and affiliated colleges for the academic year 2018-2019 must apply for OUCET 2018 on or before the due date.
OUCET 2018 exams will be conducted from 4th June to 13th June 2018 via Computer Based Tests.
Application Fee:
Applicants of General and OBC category need to pay an application fee of Rs.700 for single subject; while SC/ ST/ PH category candidates need to pay Rs.575.
Candidates can apply for more than one subject by paying additional application fee of Rs.450 thereafter.
OUCET 2018: Due Dates
Last date to submit online application: 19th May 2018
Last date to submit online application with a late fee of Rs.200: 26th May 2018
Last date to submit online application with a late fee of Rs.1000: 1st June 2018
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
