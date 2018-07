OUCET 2018 Result out, Download Rank Card Now!

OUCET 2018 Result has been released today i.e. on 5th July 2018 by Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University on its official website - oucet.ouadmissions.com Osmania University Common Entrance Test 2018 (OUCET 2018) was conducted online from 4th June to 13th June 2018 via Computer Based Tests for candidates seeking admissions to Postgraduate Degree (PG), Diploma and Five-Year Integrated programmes offered by the Osmania University, Telangana University, Mahatma Gandhi University, Palamuru University and Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in their campus, constituent and affiliated colleges.Candidates who had appeared for the Computer Based Tests must download their Rank Card by following the instructions given below:How to check OUCET 2018 Results?Step 1 – Visit the official website - http://oucet.ouadmissions.com Step 2 – Click on link, ‘Download Rank Card’ on the home pageStep 3 – Enter details like Hall Ticket number, Registration Number and Date of birthStep 4 – Click on ‘View Rank Card’Step 5 – Download the result and take a print out for future referenceDirect Link - http://oucet.ouadmissions.com/OUCET/OUCET_GetRankCard.aspx Established in the year 1918, Osmania University is the 7th oldest university in the country. The Directorate of Admissions, Osmania University conducts entrance tests and admissions into various courses offered by the University and its affiliating institutions since 2000-2001.