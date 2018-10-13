Our Activists Will Commit Suicide if Women Enter Sabarimala: Kerala Shiv Sena

The Kerala unit of the Shiv Sena, which has been protesting against the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala Temple, on Saturday warned of mass suicide if women dared to enter the shrine.“Our women activists will gather near the Pamba river on October 17 and 18 as part of a suicide group. If any young woman tries to enter Sabarimala, our activists will commit suicide,” Peringammala Aji, a member of Sena, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.The Supreme Court, on September 28, gave a landmark judgment to lift the ban on entry of women into the Sabarimala shrine. Ever since the verdict, Kerala has witnessed massive protests across the state, with several devotees — including women — refusing to enter the temple.The Congress, BJP and various Hindu organisations have also taken to the streets, demanding that the state government file a review petition against the verdict.The resistance to the Supreme Court verdict was also evident in the U-turn made by the Travancore Devaswom Board, which had earlier told the high court that there would be 100 new toilet facilities painted in pink along with changing rooms for women.Kerala Shiv Sena’s warning came even as Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government would follow the court’s order.