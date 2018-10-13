English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Our Activists Will Commit Suicide if Women Enter Sabarimala: Kerala Shiv Sena
The Congress, BJP and various Hindu organisations have also taken to the streets, demanding that the state government file a review petition against the Supreme Court verdict.
women hold decorative umbrellas used for temple processions and chant religious hymns worshipping Lord Ayyappa, the deity of Sabarimala temple, as they arrive for a protest against a recent Supreme Court verdict in New Delhi. (Image: AP)
Loading...
New Delhi: The Kerala unit of the Shiv Sena, which has been protesting against the Supreme Court verdict that allowed women of all ages to enter the Sabarimala Temple, on Saturday warned of mass suicide if women dared to enter the shrine.
“Our women activists will gather near the Pamba river on October 17 and 18 as part of a suicide group. If any young woman tries to enter Sabarimala, our activists will commit suicide,” Peringammala Aji, a member of Sena, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The Supreme Court, on September 28, gave a landmark judgment to lift the ban on entry of women into the Sabarimala shrine. Ever since the verdict, Kerala has witnessed massive protests across the state, with several devotees — including women — refusing to enter the temple.
The Congress, BJP and various Hindu organisations have also taken to the streets, demanding that the state government file a review petition against the verdict.
The resistance to the Supreme Court verdict was also evident in the U-turn made by the Travancore Devaswom Board, which had earlier told the high court that there would be 100 new toilet facilities painted in pink along with changing rooms for women.
Kerala Shiv Sena’s warning came even as Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government would follow the court’s order.
“Our women activists will gather near the Pamba river on October 17 and 18 as part of a suicide group. If any young woman tries to enter Sabarimala, our activists will commit suicide,” Peringammala Aji, a member of Sena, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
The Supreme Court, on September 28, gave a landmark judgment to lift the ban on entry of women into the Sabarimala shrine. Ever since the verdict, Kerala has witnessed massive protests across the state, with several devotees — including women — refusing to enter the temple.
The Congress, BJP and various Hindu organisations have also taken to the streets, demanding that the state government file a review petition against the verdict.
The resistance to the Supreme Court verdict was also evident in the U-turn made by the Travancore Devaswom Board, which had earlier told the high court that there would be 100 new toilet facilities painted in pink along with changing rooms for women.
Kerala Shiv Sena’s warning came even as Kerala chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan said his government would follow the court’s order.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
-
Thursday 11 October , 2018
War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
-
Wednesday 10 October , 2018
7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
-
Thursday 20 September , 2018
Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
-
Friday 05 October , 2018
S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
'Statue Of Unity' To Be Ready For Inauguration On October 31
Thursday 11 October , 2018 War Against Pollution : Punjab Farmer Gifts Happy Seeders to Stop Stubble Burning
Wednesday 10 October , 2018 7 Killed, 35 Injured as Engine, 4 Coaches Derail in UP's Raebareli
Thursday 20 September , 2018 Caught Between Death And Democracy: Sarpanches Of Kashmir Live Under A Shadow Of Fear
Friday 05 October , 2018 S 400 Defence Deal Between India And Russia: All You Need to Know
Live TV
Recommended For You
- This Brave Mother Acted As Human Shield to Protect Her Child from Hail the Size of Tennis Balls
- Thugs of Hindostan: New Yellow-tinged Poster Has Smiling Aamir and Intense Amitabh
- We Are a Very Difficult Team to Beat, Says India Coach Constantine
- Fortnite is Now on Android For Everyone: Here is How to Download, And Compatible Devices
- Facebook Rolls Out 3D Photos in News Feed, VR
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...