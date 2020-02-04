New Delhi: Days after suggesting homoeopathy and Unani medicines to prevent coronavirus, the Ministry of AYUSH on claimed that the advisory was issued in “general context” and is not a sure shot way to combat the deadly disease.

“The advisories only indicate general precautionary measures to be followed in the context of such viral diseases. These measures are advised based on the principles of approach in respective medical system to such viral diseases where respiratory involvement is evident. These advisories are neither claimed effective treatment for coronavirus nor suggested as a specific drug to combat the disease,” the ministry said in a statement.

On January 29, the union ministry of AYUSH had issued an advisory on preventive measures in light of the novel coronavirus outbreak which has killed more than 420 people and infected about 20,000 in China, with suspected cases cropping up across the world.

The advisory suggested unani medicines, including “Sharbat Unnab 10-20 ml twice a day”, “Tiryaq Arba 3-5 g twice a day”, “Tiryaq Nazla 5 g twice a day”, and “Khamira Marwareed 3-5 g once a day”. A little “massage on scalp and chest with Roghan Baboona/Roghan Mom/Kafoori Balm”, and applying “Roghan Banafsha gently in the nostrils” may also be beneficial, it suggests.

It also said that the Central Council for Research in Homoeopathy, after a meeting of its Scientific Advisory Board on January 28, advised “that homoeopathy medicine Arsenicum album 30 could be taken as prophylactic medicine against Coronavirus infections… daily in empty stomach for three days”.

The ministry’s January 29 notification, which sparked criticism on social media for spreading “misinformation”, came with a disclaimer, stating that it does not claim to be treatment guidance for the coronavirus infection.

On Tuesday, the ministry accused certain news publications and medical professional bodies of manipulating and trying to malign the image of Ayush systems and healthcare, saying they “tried to create distrust among the public towards these medical systems.”

“The personal hygiene measures and a few herbal preparations which may be helpful to maintain health are indicated in the advisory. It was also advised that the use of these preparations should be done in consultation with registered practitioners from respective system of medicine,” it said.

The world is trying to find some help for the pandemic of coronavirus. There is no cure possible as of now. Therefore any little help from any corner shall be welcomed,” the ministry said.

In India, three people in Kerala have tested positive for coronavirus so far and several others are being monitored in hospitals across the country on suspicion of virus.

