Our China Ties Won't Impact 'Rock Solid' India Relations, Says Bangladesh Minister

Bangladesh foreign minister Dr AK Abdul Momen said on Friday that Dhaka’s “rock solid” relationship with New Delhi will not take a hit because of China’s presence in his country as a “development partner”, a remark that came on the day Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Dhaka on a two-day visit to the neighbouring country.

“We have a rock solid relationship with India and there is no doubt about this. China is our development partner because we want development in Bangladesh for our people…It is not about whom we will give importance to or (if we will) take sides. It’s about how much development we can ensure for our people in Bangladesh. And, under such circumstances, I don’t think that because of China, our relationship with India will be hampered…No way,” he told News18 over phone from Dhaka.

He stressed that India and Bangladesh were heading towards golden days and that the relationship between the two sides will be considered as a “model” at a time “when we see tensions around the globe between neighbouring countries”.

“We look at India to help us in creating a Sonar Bangla (in Bangladesh) and we are hopeful that it will be achieved in the coming years. We are extremely happy that Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived here to hold talks with our Prime Minister, Madam Sheikh Hasina. We are touched with PM Modi’s affection towards Bangladesh and welcome his decision to participate in the 50th anniversary celebrations of the nation, and Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s 100th birth anniversary,” he said.

Modi will hold discussions with Hasina during the visit aimed at “furthering cooperation with our friendly neighbour”, and attend programmes commemorating Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the country’s first President who was the face of Bangladesh’s liberation war against Pakistan. He will participate in events celebrating 50 years of that country’s Independence.

Asked about the issues he would like to discuss with PM Modi to improve bi-lateral ties, Momen said: “There were many issues which we managed to resolve, but there are a few more that need to be addressed. We are hopeful that they will be resolved through dialogues. The core areas which I have decided to discuss with the Indian Prime Minister is how to work together in the education, health care sectors. We want to start a mahajatra (significant journey) with India because shanti (peace) and samridddhi (prosperity) is not possible to achieve without holding each other’s hands.”

On the contentious Teesta water dispute, he said: “There are 54 rivers, including seven big rivers, which come to Bangladesh from India…Teesta is among them. We had a resolution with India, which assured that the issue will be resolved. After that, because of some vishesh (special) reason, it was not solved. Since, India never officially claimed that they are going back on their commitment; we are hopeful that the Teesta water issue will be resolved soon.”

India and Bangladesh have been locked in a long-standing dispute over the sharing of Brahmaputra tributary Teesta’s waters, with Dhaka seeking an “equitable distribution”. On April 8, 2017, Modi promised PM Hasina, who was visiting India, an “early resolution”. West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee later met both the leaders at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in New Delhi and said there was not enough water in the Teesta to share.

When asked about Banerjee’s stand, the Bangladeshi minister said: “See, that is their internal matter. I would not like to comment on her stand. All I can say that India has assured us and we believe in India’s commitments.”

On the National Register of Citizens (NRC) — an exercise India has carried to identify illegal immigrants in Assam, which shares borders with Bangladesh — Momen said PM Hasina took up “this issue with India” and “we believe that it is purely an internal matter of India”.

“Bangladesh has nothing to do in this matter…I think no further discussion is required in this matter. We believe that India, as a strong and big democracy in the world, will not do anything which will go against the sentiments of its people…We don’t believe that there will be any anyay (injustice).”

In Bangladesh, Modi will also visit the famous Jashoreshwari temple dedicated to goddess Kali and hold an interaction with the Matuas, a Hindu Dalit sect, in Orakandi. While the Jashoreshwari temple in Satkhira district is considered by devotees one of the 51 places made auspicious by goddess Sati’s body parts that fell there after her death, Orakandi in Faridkot district is where the original headquarters of the Matuas was built. It is also the birthplace of Matua community founder Harichand Thakur.

While sharing his views on PM Modi’s proposed interaction with the Matuas, especially at a time when neighbouring West Bengal is going to polls — the sect has a significant presence in at least two districts of the state — Momen said: “It is a good decision that he didn’t restrict his tour to Dhaka and decided to visit the ancient Jashoreshwari Kali temple and Orakandi (on March 27), where Sri Sri Harichand Thakur ji spread his message of humanity. I welcome his outreach attempt because this will help us attract more tourists to these places. As far as the West Bengal election is concerned, it is their headache, and not at all our concern.”