When Annapurna Abbigeri (22), a pregnant woman from Mushigeri village in Rona Taluk of Karnataka’s Gadag district, suffered epileptic seizures twice at home, her family panicked. They rushed her to the local government hospital where the staff suggested they take her to the district hospital immediately.

She was then taken to the Dandappa Manvi Hospital in an ambulance. Unfortunately, during the journey, her blood pressure dropped drastically and she died. Doctors at the hospital checked her and found that the baby in her womb still had heartbeats.

The team of doctors at the district hospital, including Dr Vinod, Dr Jayaraj, Dr Keerthan and Dr Smriti, acted quickly and sought permission from the family to operate upon the dead woman. In the next 15 minutes, a healthy baby girl was delivered.

Dr Basanagowda Karigowdara, the hospital’s administrative officer, said, “This is a very rare feat. The team of doctors acted swiftly. When they noted the presence of FHS (foetal heart sound), they decided to take a risk and operate upon the lady. The family members were very understanding and gave their consent.”

Annapurna’s husband was both heartbroken and relieved. “I pray that no one has to face a situation like this. We got married just a year ago and were just beginning our life together. Now she is gone like this. I will make sure our baby girl has an amazing life,” said a teary-eyed Veeresh, the husband of the deceased.

