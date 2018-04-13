English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Our Daughters Will Definitely Get Justice, Says PM Narendra Modi on Kathua and Unnao Rape Cases
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured the country that "no culprit will be spared" and that "complete justice will be done".
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
New Delhi: In his first comments, albeit indirectly, on the Kathua and Unnao rape cases, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday assured the country that "no culprit will be spared" and that "our daughters will definitely get justice".
"Incidents being discussed since past two days cannot be part of a civilised society. As a country, as a society we all are ashamed of it. I want to assure the country that no culprit will be spared, complete justice will be done. Our daughters will definitely get justice," said PM Modi.
The PM highlighted the fact that he was the first one to question parents for not keeping a tab on why the sons were returning home late. Modi said it is always the girl child who gets questioned, but the boys need to answer as as well.
Earlier today, Congress president Rahul Gandhi had urged the PM to break his silence as it was unacceptable. Gandhi said "India is waiting” for him to speak.
On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi led a midnight candlelight march protesting against the Unnao and Kathua rape cases.
In Kathua in Jammu and Kashmir, an eight-year-old girl from a minority nomadic community disappeared near her house on January 10. A week later, her body was found in the same area.
A Special Investigation Team, formed to probe the incident, has arrested eight people, including two special police officers (SPOs) and a head constable, who was charged with destroying evidence.
In Unnao in Uttar Pradesh, a teen alleged that she was raped by ruling BJP legislator Kuldeep Singh Sengar, who was detained for questioning early today. She alleged she was raped by the MLA at his residence on June 4, 2017 where she had gone with a relative seeking a job.
After filing of the case, her father was booked by the police under the arms act on April 3 this year and put in jail on April 5.
| Edited by: Bijaya Das
