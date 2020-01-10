Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Our Demand for VC's Resignation Stands': JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh after Meeting HRD Officials

JNU president Aishe Ghosh also said that the university students' union has sought the HRD ministry's intervention in FIRs and proctorial inquiry initiated against them by varsity administration.

PTI

Updated:January 10, 2020, 5:10 PM IST
'Our Demand for VC's Resignation Stands': JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh after Meeting HRD Officials
JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh who was injured in the mob attack. (PTI)

New Delhi: The JNU Students' Union stands on its demand for the removal of Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, but any decision on whether to call off the agitation against the fee hike will be taken later, said its president Aishe Ghosh on Friday after meeting HRD Ministry officials.

She also said that the university students' union has sought the HRD ministry's intervention in FIRs and proctorial inquiry initiated against them by varsity administration.

"Our demand for JNU VC's resignation stands. We will call meeting with counsellors and office bearers and take call on whether to call off the agitation or not. We have put forward our points, waiting for HRD Ministry's decision to take final call," she said.

