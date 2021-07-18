'Our Engineers Working 24x7': Kejriwal Says Delhi Govt Doing Its Best to Provide Water to All Amid Crisis

As water production by the Delhi Jal Board rose to an “all time high" of 955 million gallon per day on Sunday, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said his government is doing its best to provide water to all in the city. Several parts of the city have been facing water crisis in the past weeks, with the opposition BJP and Congress slamming the AAP government and staging protests, including at the chief minister’s residence.

“Govt is doing its best to provide water to all. Our engineers are working 24×7 against all odds," Kejriwal tweeted. In a tweet, Water minister Satyendar Jain said the DJB achieved record production of 955 MGD in the last 24 hours. All the WTPs are working at their peak capacity to ensure extra water supply to the residents of Delhi. He said the DJB was expect to touch 980 MGD production by December this year.

AAP MLA and DJB vice chairman Raghav Chadha said water production has increased. “I’m pleased to inform that today Delhi’s water production by @DelhiJalBoard is at an all time high of 955 MGD against the usual 910 MGD. Due to sufficient availability of raw water in River Yamuna as well engineering solutions, we have managed to push our optimum levels," Chadha said in a tweet.

On Friday, he had said 16,000 cusec water was released by Haryana three days ago, that had reached Delhi and the water treatment plants in the capital were operating at optimum levels. Water levels of the Yamuna at the Wazirabad Barrage had hit the lowest mark in 56 years on Monday, with Haryana withholding Delhi’s share of water, he had said earlier. The DJB had on moved the Supreme Court last Sunday, seeking directions to Haryana to release the capital’s share of water.

As the water levels in the Yamuna have now normalised, the DJB is now producing more water than before, the Delhi government said in a statement on Sunday. Chadha accused the Haryana government of holding back Delhi’s share of water.

“This has unveiled the true face of the Haryana government. They had earlier withheld our share of water, which dried up not only the Yamuna but also left the people of Delhi thirsty for water." Some decades ago, the Delhi government had signed a pact with the neighbouring states to receive water. The Supreme Court had also ordered that Uttar Pradesh will supply water to Delhi through the Ganga, Haryana through the Yamuna and Punjab from the Bhakra Nangal, the government’s statement claimed. “The Haryana government has made a mockery of that order by withholding 120 MGD of Delhi’s water supply that reduced Delhi’s water producing capacity by 40-50 per cent," it charged.

The DJB supplies 935 MGD of water to city residents against the demand of 1,150 MGD.

