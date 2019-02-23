Our Fight is for Kashmir, Not Against Kashmiris, Says PM Modi; Asks Imran Khan to Walk the Talk on Terror

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said the country’s fight was for Kashmir and not against the state as he condemned the attacks on Kashmiris in the aftermath of the Pulwama terror attack.Paying tribute to the CRPF jawans killed in the terror attack, Modi said at a rally in Rajasthan’s Tonk that it was of utmost importance to take along the youth of Kashmir in the battle against terrorism as Kashmiris too were victims and must be protected.“What happened to Kashmiri youths in the last few days…It does not matter whether the incident was small or big, such things should not happen. Kashmiri youths are victims of terror. Every child of Kashmir is with India in our fight against terror,” Modi said.He added that incidents like these “give power to the tukde, tukde gang” and their supporters. “It is the responsibility of every Indian to protect every laal (child) of Kashmir,” he said.The Prime Minister had faced criticism, especially from the opposition, for not speaking out against the attacks on Kashmiris and finally, the Supreme Court had to on Friday ask states and union territories to prevent attacks and calls of social boycott. After the SC prod, the central government had on Friday night also issued a directive.The Prime Minister also issued a stern warning to Pakistan over the Pulwama attack, saying the new India would not hold back in its response to terrorism.“I called Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan after he was elected as part of protocol and told him that we have fought enough but now we should fight a united battle against poverty and illiteracy. Khan promised that he would work in the direction and now it is time for him to prove that he is true to his word,” Modi said.Modi said a strong consensus has been reached against terrorism and the entire world is with the families of those killed in the Pulwama attack. "Not just India, the entire world is with you (families). Have faith in soldiers and the government," he saidPeace in the world is not possible if terror factory continues to go on like this. Today, there is a consensus against terrorism. We are moving ahead with strength at every front, Modi said while addressing the Vijay Sankalp rally.Modi said stern action has been taken against separatists in Jammu and Kashmir, and a "free hand" has been given to the Army. "Believe in army jawans on the borders, Maa Bhawani blessings and Modi government, all scores will be settled this time".People of Kashmir lined up for donating blood for those injured in firing during the Amarnath yatra last year. Our fight is against terrorism and against those who are against humanity, the prime minister said.Reacting to the Prime Minister’s statement, former J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah and National Conference leader Omar Abdullah thanked him for breaking his silence on attacks against Kashmiris and expressed hope that such incidents would not recur."Thank you @narendramodi Sahib. Aaj aap ne hamaray dil ki baat keh di (you have conveyed the feelings of our heart)," Abdullah tweeted.