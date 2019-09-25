Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Our Forces Are Fully Prepared, Says Rajnath Singh on Reactivation of Balakot Terror Camps

Early this year, tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

PTI

Updated:September 25, 2019, 12:55 PM IST
Our Forces Are Fully Prepared, Says Rajnath Singh on Reactivation of Balakot Terror Camps
Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh announces the appointment of former health minister JP Nadda as BJP's Working President during party's Parliamentary Board meeting, in New Delhi on June 17, 2019. (Image: PTI)
Chennai: Two days after the Army Chief said that terror camps in Pakistan were reactivated, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said Indian security forces were fully prepared to meet the situation.

He was responding to a query on Army Chief General Bipin Rawat's statement on reactivation of terror camps in Balakot in neighbouring Pakistan.

"Don't worry our security forces are fully prepared," he told reporters here. Rawat had on Monday said Pakistan has reactivated the Balakot terror camp very recently and about 500 infiltrators were waiting to sneak into India.

Early this year, tensions flared up between India and Pakistan after a suicide bomber of Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Muhammed (JeM) killed 40 CRPF personnel in Kashmir's Pulwama district.

Amid mounting outrage, the Indian Air Force carried out a counter-terror operation, hitting the biggest JeM training camp in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan on February 26.

