Our Industry Is Wary Of Two Hero Films: Bejoy Nambiar

New Delhi: Making a multi-hero project is challenging in the Indian film industry, says filmmaker Bejoy Nambiar, who believes many interesting stories remain untold because of the lack of interest the makers show in backing ensembles. Nambiar, who is receiving positive reviews for his multi-starrer revenge drama Taish, says he had a hard time casting for the film as most of the actors in Bollywood are not willing to work in a two or three hero project.

The ZEE5 film, which premiered last week, is the filmmaker’s fifth directorial feature after “Shaitan”, “David”, “Wazir” and “Solo. It features actors Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda, Jim Sarbh and Harshvardhan Rane in lead roles. Nambiar, 41, says mounting a film in India is in itself a tedious process and a story with multiple characters makes the job tougher.

This industry takes long to set up a film and mount it, especially if you are trying to tell a story and not a regular entertainer. There are too many challenges one has to navigate through while making a film. And if you are making an ensemble, it’s a bigger task, the director told .

