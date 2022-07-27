'Our Job is to Turn This Into a Movement': BJP Set for J&K's 'Har Ghar Tiranga' Drive, Slams Oppn Cynicism

Leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are confident that a majority of the houses in Jammu and Kashmir will hoist the national flag despite accusations by Peoples Democratic Party’s Mehbooba Mufti that the saffron party is forcing traders and people in the Union Territory to buy the tricolour under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ programme envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Jammu and Kashmir in-charge Tarun Chugh said the allegations by the Opposition are baseless and acceptance of the BJP in J&K has grown manifold in a short span of time.

The Plan

Committees have been formed at every district, mandal and ‘Shakti’ kendras. The job of the committee members includes inspiring people to hoist the national flag at their homes. “Our job is to turn this into a movement,” said Chugh.

About 4,500 panchayats and 4,500 booths have been roped in to achieve flag distribution, with the focus being on youth. Be it Poonch, Rajouri, Ganderbal or Srinagar, BJP workers are reaching every nook and corner of the Union Territory.

The party is also targeting beneficiaries of central government and UT administration’s schemes.

“Our central schemes have reached people, be it Har Ghar Jal or PM Aawas Yojana. People are getting houses. They are with us as they see that we are providing them benefits of the schemes,” claimed the BJP leader. He added: “We will complement the government’s effort in the UT and also go to Pulwama.”

When asked if the BJP would give flags to Mehbooba Mufti and reach out to convince leaders in the Valley to hoist flags at their homes, Chugh said: “They should do it themselves. And if they want, we will give flags to them.”

He also played down the challenge of ensuring the tricolour flutters on most of the households in J&K, saying things have changed in the Valley.

“We will cover majority of the houses. Every intersection will have the national flag. The celebrations have started with the BJYM’s bike rally from Lal Chowk till Kargil to commemorate Kargil Shahidi Samman Diwas,” said Chugh.

The sentiment was echoed by his deputy Ashish Sood. “Today, we hoisted the national flag at Lal Chowk and people, cutting across all differences, participated in the event. It also shows that we are gaining acceptance day by day,” said Sood.

On whether there would be a section of people opposing the move, Sood, who is co-incharge of J&K, said: “Of course, there is a section that will oppose this initiative and these are so-called mainstream parties. But people who reside in 10 revenue districts each of Jammu and Kashmir are patriotic.”

The BJP leaders said the problem with the Opposition was that they considered ‘Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ as “Modi’s Utsav”.

“Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is not PM Modi’s Utsav. It is the prime minister’s vision to celebrate the country’s independence and we will reach out to all those living in the remotest areas,” added Sood.

The Valley Challenge

The BJP leaders also believe that commoners of the Valley are not demanding talks with Pakistan.

“Such statements come from politicians like Mehbooba Mufti. We have done our training programmes at assembly level and people are receptive. There is a misconception about people of Kashmir that they are pro-Pakistan and this has been spread by these political parties in the UT. The common man of Kashmir backs sovereignty of the country,” said Sood.

