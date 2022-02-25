'Our Lives Are in Danger': Bihar Student's Appeal for Evacuation from Ukraine

A medical student from Bihar has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar to immediately evacuate him and other students from war-torn Ukraine as they feel that their lives are in danger. The student, Ankit Kumar Shah, is a native of Barari block in Katihar.

He has put out a video seeking immediate help from the Indian government.

In the video, he says that many students like him could not return home due to expensive air tickets.

Ankit also mentions that they are trapped in the war zone. He says the Russian armed forces are advancing in Ukrainian capital Kyiv and explosions can be heard frequently in the region where he is staying. The government of Ukraine shut its air space and they don’t know how to return home.

“Several students like me wanted to return to our country, but as the air tickets were very high we were not able to afford them. I am requesting PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar to do something for us, airlift us or evacuate from the war zone through other means like roads. Our lives are in danger," Ankit said.

Smita Shah, mother of Ankit, was weeping inconsolably ever since she heard about the Russian invasion on Thursday.

“We are extremely worried for the safety of my son. I talked to him last night. He was extremely scared due to frequent shelling and explosions. He said that a large number of Ukrainian people have died in the air raids of Russian forces. I am appealing to our leaders to bring our children back home," she said.

Meanwhile, the Bihar government has written a letter to the Center to ensure safety and security of students living in Ukraine.

Palka Sahani, local commissioner of Bihar Bhawan in New Delhi said that she is in touch with the officials of the external affairs ministry.

“On the direction of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, we are making every effort to bring our students back home. We assure the parents of students living in Bihar that the government is doing its best to ensure safety, security of students and making arrangements to bring them back home," Sahani said.

