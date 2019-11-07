Our Map Accurately Depicts India's Sovereign Territory: MEA on Nepal's Objections to Kalapani Area

New Delhi: India on Thursday said the new map issued by it last week accurately depicts its sovereign territory and it has in no manner revised its boundary with Nepal, a day after the Himalayan nation objected to the Kalapani area being reportedly shown as part of the Indian territory.

The Nepal government on Wednesday made it clear that the Kalapani area situated in the country's far-West lies within the Nepalese boundary.

India on Saturday released fresh maps of the newly-created Union Territories (UTs) of Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh and the map of India depicting these UTs.

"Our map accurately depicts the sovereign territory of India. The new map has in no manner revised our boundary with Nepal," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said at a media briefing.

"The boundary delineation exercise with Nepal is ongoing under the existing mechanism. We reiterate our commitment to find a solution through dialogue in the spirit of our close and friendly bilateral relations," he said.

At the same time, both the countries should guard against vested interests trying to create differences between our two countries, the MEA said.

In the maps issued by the Indian government, the Pakistan-occupied Kashmir is a part of the newly-created Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, while Gilgit-Baltistan is in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

The Nepal government has said the media reports drew its attention to the Kalapani area being included in the new Indian map.

The Nepal government is clear that the Kalapani area lies within the Nepalese territory, the Nepalese Foreign Ministry had said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.