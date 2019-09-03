Our Pick of the Most Interesting Topics of Each Day at World Water Week

World Water Week is almost coming to a closure. Those who have followed the event have gained some much-needed awareness regarding water-related topics around the world and the need to manage it more wisely. This annual event, started in 1991 by the Stockholm International Water Institute, follows a specific theme each year to enable a deeper examination of a specific water-related topic.

The theme this year focused on Water for Society – Including All. Seminars on this theme were driven by the Scientific Programme Committee, which also included other sessions focused on many important aspects of this theme.

While the importance of each and every session cannot be stressed upon enough, here’s our pick of the most interesting topics of each day discussed during World Water Week. Click on the titles for a more detailed read.

Day 1 - Quality Unknown: The World's Invisible Water Quality Crisis

The first thought that will probably pop into your mind upon hearing the words ‘water conservation’ is ‘preventing water shortage’. But what about the quality of water?

Day 2 - Climate-resilient development in coastal cities: A 1000 piece puzzle

Coastal cities around the world are at the risk of rising sea level, climate change, and unplanned rapid growth. This topic presented the example of the African city Beira in Mozambique, which was hit by cyclone Idai earlier this year.

Day 3 - The Forest-Water Nexus: Bringing people and landscapes together

We have all heard of urban and rural water management, but forest water management is equally important. This event focused on participatory tools and approaches for monitoring and implementation of best practices for a forest-water relationship.

Day 4 - Sustainable sewer systems and urban development with biotechnology

Forget high rises, culture and restaurants - the way your city deals with its waste might be its defining factor. The discussion focused on how biotechnology will offer a sustainable waste management solution in the future.

Day 5 - Managing rivers across boundaries for the benefit of all

An agreement between the USA and Mexico for river water management will help identify how the two countries share in shortages and surpluses and shares infrastructure and funding. How can other nations follow suit?

Being the exclusive Indian media partner for World Water Week, News18 in association with Harpic has recently launched the Harpic-News18 Mission Paani campaign to raise awareness regarding water-related topics in India. The campaign was recently launched with a panel discussion featuring personalities like campaign ambassador Amitabh Bachchan, Nitin Gadkari (Minister for Road Transport & Highways of India and Shipping Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises), Yogi Adityanath (Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister), and Sadhguru (Founder, Rally For Rivers).

Harpic-News18 Mission Paani was also launched globally at World Water Week with a 30-minute panel discussion. It included Gajendra Singh Shekhawat (Union Minister for Jal Shakti), Param Iyer (Secretary, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, Ministry of Jal Shakti), Narasimhan Eswar (Senior Vice President and Managing Director, RB Hygiene & Home, South Asia, RB), Katarina Veem (Director, Swedish Water House, SIWI), and Vedica Bhandarkar (CEO, water.org, India).

