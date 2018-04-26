English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Our Real Concern is to See That Fair Trial is Conducted in Kathua Rape Case: SC
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said that if it finds the slightest possibility of lack of fair trial, it will transfer the case out of Kathua.
A view of the Supreme Court building.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday said that its "real concern" was to see that a fair trial was conducted in the Kathua gang-rape and murder case of an eight-year-old girl.
A bench headed by Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra said that if it finds the slightest possibility of lack of fair trial, it will transfer the case out of Kathua.
The bench, also comprising Justices AM Khanwilkar and DY Chandrachud, said the trial should be fair not only for the accused but also for the victim's family and the protection to them and their lawyers should be ensured.
The bench also considered the issue of alleged obstruction by lawyers in administration of justice in the case and said, "if the lawyers are at fault, they would be dealt in accordance with law.”
During the hearing, the apex court said the real issue in the matter was to have a fair trial in the case.
The child from a minority nomadic community had disappeared from near her home in a village near Kathua in Jammu region on January 10. Her body was found in the same area a week later.
| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
