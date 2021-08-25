Ousted for 10 Years, Intercaste Couple Enters TN Village After Govt's Intervention

Parameshwaran and Umavathi from Therkoorai village of the Ramanathapuram district were labourers and both fell in love 10 years ago and decided to get married. However, the parents of Parameshwaran did not agree to their marriage since both were from different castes. But they went on to go forward as they got support from Umavathi’s family members.

After the marriage, the couple was ousted by the villagers for the last 10 years and was not even allowed to visit the village temple. They were never allowed to use the drinking water tap in the Therkoorai village. They were residing at the border of the village for many years.

Recently, the couple decided to settle in the land which belonged to the mother of Umavathi that is inside the village. But the villagers blocked the way to their land by filling bushes and thrones. The couple approached the police and filed a complaint and the issue was escalated to the revenue department.

A team headed by Thasildhar Ravichandran with the village administrative officers went to the village today and conducted a meeting between the two groups. “We have come here after the instructions from the district collector. We have solved the issue now, we have cleared the way for them to get to their land and we will issue the documents soon," said Ravichandran.

He also warned both sides not to disturb each other after this.

The couple who got a 9-year-old kid thanked the officials with tears for solving the decade-old issue.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here