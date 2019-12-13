Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Out in Bail, Rape Accused in UP Warns Survivor of Consequences 'Worse Than Unnao' for Deposing in Court

The accused allegedly on Tuesday pasted a warning outside the house of the 19-year-old victim, who was scheduled to give her statement in a court on Friday.

PTI

Updated:December 13, 2019, 3:08 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Out in Bail, Rape Accused in UP Warns Survivor of Consequences 'Worse Than Unnao' for Deposing in Court
Picture for representation.

Baghpat (UP): A rape accused out on bail here allegedly warned the victim against deposing in the court or face consequences worse than the Unnao tragedy, in which a girl was burnt to death recently.

The accused allegedly on Tuesday pasted a warning outside the house of the 19-year-old victim, who was scheduled to give her statement in a court on Friday.

The note read if she testified in the court on Friday the consequences will be very bad or worse than Unnao".

In a shock, the girl's family informed police after which accused Soharan was arrested, Baghpat SP Pratap Gopendra said on Friday.

The SP said security had been stepped up around the victim's house and policemen would accompany her to the court in Delhi and bring her back.

The in-charge of the Badaut police station, R K Singh, quoting the complaint of the victim's father said the girl, who was taking coaching in Delhi, was allegedly gangraped by the youth and two others at his room in March 2018.

They had allegedly served her a cold drink laced with intoxicants.

They also made a video of the incident and raped her many times, threatening to upload it on social media, Singh said.

Fed up with the harassment, the girl informed her parents after which an FIR was lodged with the Mukherjee Nagar police in Delhi on July 9, 2018.

The case was being heard in a Rohini court in Delhi and the accused was out on bail, Singh said.

Soharan was reportedly pressuring the victim and her family for a compromise, he added.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram