Out of Jail, 4 Rajiv Gandhi Assassination Case Convicts Reach Special Camp in Trichy

Four convicted of the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi reach on Sunday morning reached special camps in Trichy. The While convicts Robert Payas and Jayakumar were released from Puzhal central prison, Murugan and Santhan were released from the Vellore central prison on Saturday.

Nalini Sriharan, her husband V Sriharan alias Murugan, and three other convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case walked out of jails in Tamil Nadu on Saturday, a day after a Supreme Court ordered their premature release.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu: Four convicted of the assassination of former PM Rajiv Gandhi reach special camps in Trichy

Convict Robert Payas & Jayakumar were released from Puzhal central prison, Murugan & Santhan were released from Vellore central prison pic.twitter.com/Aciyb5vxpk

In her first statement after walking out of jail, Nalini said she was unhappy that her husband would be taken to Trichy special camp. Nalini spoke to CNN-News after walking out of jail and said, “My husband was taken to Trichy special camp. I was expecting to return along with my husband from jail. When they said they will take him to another camp, I was devastated. I thought we will stay together.”

All the accused were serving life term for about three decades in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case. A bench of Justices BR Gavai and BV Nagarathna on Friday said the judgment of the top court in the case of AG Perarivalan, one of the convicts in the case, is equally applicable in their matter. They were released by the Supreme Court after 31 years behind bars for displaying “satisfactory behaviour” during their jail term.

The Congress critisised the order and said, “It is most unfortunate that the Supreme Court has not acted in consonance with the spirit of India on this issue.”

Nalini had moved the top court seeking premature release. She had challenged a June 17 order of the Madras High Court, which rejected her plea for early release, and cited the apex court judgment ordering the release of co-convict Perarivalan.

Read all the Latest India News here