Out-of-turn Promotions For 68 bravehearts in Delhi Police

The Delhi Police has awarded ‘out-of-turn’ promotion to 68 police personnel for their exemplary work. Among these are head constables Deepak Dahiya and Siddharth Chillar have been made ASI. Dahiya was a member of the team that arrested the accused Deep Sidhu in the Red Fort violence case. Head Constable Chillar was part of a continuous 27-hour operation that helped nab notorious cybercriminals in October last year.

During riots in North East Delhi last year, Dahiya was deployed in the Zafarabad area. A man, named Shahrukh, had pointed a pistol at Dahiya, but he managed to fight him off bravely. His name was first proposed for promotion by Special Cell’s DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav and ACP Sanjay Dutt, after which his name was finalised by the Commissioner’s office. Dahiya is currently posted in the Special Cell located in Janakpuri area.

Head constable Siddharth Chillar has been a part of more than 40 operations against cybercriminals. On November 10 last year, after conducting a field operation for about 27 hours, Chillar’s team was successful in arresting six dreaded Mewati cybercriminals.

Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava decided to give out-of-turn promotion) to 68 such brave Delhi Police personnel, who have done commendable work during the last few years.

In this list of 68 jawans, 48 jawans are working in the Special Cell under Delhi Police. The Special Cell of Delhi Police fights against terrorist activities in Delhi-NCR. Over the years, the Special Cell has been praised for taking action against terrorists from dreaded organisations such as Lashkar and Jaish.

