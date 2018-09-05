English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Out on Bail, Ajmer Blast Convict Gets Hero's Welcome in Hometown in Gujarat
As Bhavesh Patel arrived in Bharuch, his hometown, from Ajmer, members of the saffron outfits as well as of the BJP-ruled Bharuch Municipality, along with general public gave him a warm welcome.
As Bhavesh walked towards his residence, people showered rose petals, garlanded him and shouted slogans in his support. (TV grab)
Bharuch: A convict in the 2007 Ajmer Dargah blast case, in which three persons were killed, was accorded a hero's welcome here Sunday by a large crowd, including members of the VHP, RSS and BJP, after being released on bail.
Bhavesh Patel, one of the convicts in the Ajmer dargah blast case, was granted bail by Rajasthan High Court last week.
As he arrived in Bharuch, his hometown, from Ajmer, members of the saffron outfits as well as of the BJP-ruled Bharuch Municipality, along with general public gave him a warm welcome.
"A large number of members of Bharuch Municipality were present on the occasion," local BJP councillor Marutisinh Atodariya said.
Among those present to welcome him was Surbhi Tamakuwala, president of Bharuch Municipality.
"VHP, RSS and BJP members along with hundreds of people welcomed him as he walked towards his residence at Hathikhana Bazar from nearby Swaminarayan temple, where he went to offer prayers after his arrival here," Viral Desai, spokesperson of south Gujarat unit of the VHP, said.
Desai claimed Patel has been associated with the VHP and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) since his younger days. He had also served as an office-bearer of the RSS's Bharuch unit long back.
In March 2017, a trial court had sentenced Patel and his co-accused, Devendra Gupta, to life imprisonment in the Ajmer dargah blast case.
The blast at the dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti in Ajmer at the time of Roza Iftaar on October 11, 2007, had left three pilgrims dead and 15 others injured.
After reaching Bharuch, Patel visited the Swaminarayan temple in Dandiya bazar area.
On his way home from the temple, hundreds of people stood on the way to welcome him. As he walked towards his residence, people showered rose petals, garlanded him and shouted slogans in his support.
Dressed in saffron robes and a turban, he walked towards his residence with his hands folded in prayer as his supporters surrounded him.
