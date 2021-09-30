Out on Bail in Dowry Case, 3 Members of Haryana Family Die by Suicide

Three members of a family in Haryana’s Sonipat district died by suicide after consuming poison in their house in the early hours of Thursday. The deceased have been identified as one Dinesh, his wife Brijesh and their son Ankit.

According to police, the three after consuming poison. “We have registered a case of unnatural death. No suicide note was recovered from their house.”

The police officer added that the three came out of jail on Wednesday after getting bail. They had been booked for mentally and physically torturing Ankit’s wife. “Ankit’s wife had lodged a complaint against the three for mentally and physically torturing her for not meeting their dowry demands a few months back,” added a police officer stationed at Sonipat district police headquarters.

“The police had registered an FIR against Dinesh, Brijesh and Ankit under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Dowry Act and had sent them to jail,” added the officer.

In another incident, five family members, including three minors, were found dead in Palwal district. According to Haryana Police, the incident occurred at Aurangabad village.

The deceased have been identified as Nareh Kumar, 35, his wife Arti, 32, and their son Sanjay, 11, daughter Varsha and Ravita, 9.

The Haryana Police suspect that Naresh probably gave sleeping pills to Arti, Sanjay, Varsha and Ravita. When the four fell asleep, he smothered a pillow and suffocated them to death. “After killing the four, Naresh might have hanged himself,” said a police officer.

The officer added that they do not suspect the role of an outsider but they are investigating the case from all possible angles.

One of Naresh’s relatives said, “He did not have any loans nor did he have enmity with anyone. We are not able to understand why Naresh would kill his family and then hand himself”

