Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Out on Bail in Murder Case, Man Beheads 2 Children in Jharkhand Village

The headless bodies of an 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were found buried under a pile of sand beside the accused's house in Semarhat village in Latehar district on Thursday.

PTI

Updated:July 13, 2019, 8:09 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Out on Bail in Murder Case, Man Beheads 2 Children in Jharkhand Village
Image for representation.
Loading...

Latehar: A 35-year-old man was arrested for allegedly beheading two tribal children at a village in Latehar district, the police said on Friday.

The headless bodies of an 11-year-old boy and a 10-year-old girl were found buried under a pile of sand beside the accused's house in Semarhat village on Thursday.

A police officer said, "It is not a case of human sacrifice or black magic as suspected by a section of the villagers."

Deputy Inspector General of Police Vipul Shukla said the man is an accused and was out on bail when he allegedly committed this crime.

He was arrested from Pachhkhedi Chowk on Thursday night while on the run, the police officer said, adding he has been admitted to Sadar Hospital he showed signs of mental illness.

"The accused used to run a shop in his house. When the girl arrived there on Wednesday night he tried to abuse her and the boy reached there by chance, he took them inside his house and beheaded them with an axe. The weapon has been recovered from him," Shukla said.

The head of the boy was found buried in a different spot near the house of the accused, but he is misguiding police about the location of the girl's head, he said, adding the accused had allegedly killed his brother-in-law and uncle in 2009 over some dispute and was on bail.

The torsos of the two children were handed over to their families after post-mortem examination. They were later buried as per the custom of the community, police sources said.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram