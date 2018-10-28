English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Out on Morning Walk, Bihar College Teacher Shot Dead
The deceased has been identified as 58-year-old Arvind Kumar, a professor at Pairu Mahto Somari College in Bihar Sharif.
Image for representation.
Bihar Sharif (Nalanda): A college teacher was shot dead by two bike-borne miscreants in Bihar Sharif, the district headquarters town of Nalanda, on Sunday morning, police said.
The incident happened when the teacher was on a morning stroll, the police said.
The deceased has been identified as Arvind Kumar, 58. He was a professor at Pairu Mahto Somari College in Bihar Sharif, the Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Central Range, Patna, Rajesh Kumar, said.
Kumar was a resident of Jalalpur area in Bihar Sharif town and was shot at by two bike-borne miscreants near Milkipar while he was on a morning walk, the DIG said, adding, the miscreants managed to escape from the spot.
The injured professor was rushed to Bihar Sharif Sadar hospital but he died on the way to the hospital, Rajesh Kumar said.
An investigation has been initiated, he said, adding that he also met the deceased's family. A special investigation team (SIT) has been constituted to probe the matter, the DIG said.
The matter is being investigated from all angles, the DIG said, adding, land dispute could also be one of the factors behind the killing. A dog squad and a forensic team were called from Patna to collect samples from the spot, the DIG said.
