Out on Morning Walk, Man Shot at 4 Times in Patna

A young man was severely injured after he was shot at by bike-borne miscreants in Bihar capital, Patna. The injured youth has been identified as Ranjeet Chaudhary, a resident of Kauakoh in the Chowk police station area. The miscreants fired four bullets one after the other, leaving him seriously injured. Soon after, the victim was admitted to a private hospital in Bahadurpur for treatment. His condition is said to be critical.

The reason for the attack is not known yet. Ranjit Chowdhary was on his morning walk in Kauakhoh garden. During the walk, the criminals surrounded Ranjeet and fired indiscriminately, injuring him seriously.

Family and relatives of the injured have no idea for the deadly attack and have demanded an immediate arrest of the culprits.

Chowk SHO Gaurishankar Gupta, who was present on the spot, assured that the entire matter would be resolved soon. He added that the CCTV footage installed in the surrounding areas will be scrutinised.

According to the SHO, the injured, Ranjit Chaudhary, was charge-sheeted in an earlier Shankar Patel murder case. It is feared that an attempt was made on Ranjit Chaudhary’s life by unknown criminals out of enmity. At present, the police are engaged in a thorough investigation of the entire matter.

