Out on Morning Walk, Right-wing Leader Shot Dead by Bike-borne Assailants in Lucknow
The assailants reportedly shot at him from a close range killing him instantly, while his friend also sustained injuries in the attack.
Representative image.
Lucknow: Right-wing leader Ranjeet Bachchan was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Hazratganj area of Lucknow Sunday morning when he was out on morning walk with one of his friends. Bachchan who was earlier associated with Samajwadi Party was running his own outfit called Vishwa Hindu Mahasabha.
Police officials have reached the spot and all angles of murder are being investigated.
Bachchan was on morning walk at the Globe Park in Hazratganj with his friend Ashish Srivasatava when the incident took place at around 6:30 am. The assailants reportedly shot at Bachchan from a close range killing him instantly, while Srivastava also sustained injuries in the attack. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment.
Bachchan, who hailed from Gorakhpur, had reportedly a disturbed family life and was not living with his wife. The police are tracking his phone records and also examining the CCTV footage to crack the case and ascertain the identity of the killers.
The killing comes months after the murder of right-wing leader Kamlesh Tiwari who was allegedly shot dead by two people outside his home for hate speech. The accused were arrested from Gujarat later.
