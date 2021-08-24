CHANGE LANGUAGE
Out to Attend Nature's Call, 17-year-old Girl Raped in Amethi

The accused, Sunil (21), has been arrested,the incident took place in a village under the Jagdishpur police station area on August 21.

A 17-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by her friend's brother here when she had gone to the fields to answer nature's call, police said on Tuesday. The accused, Sunil (21), has been arrested. The incident took place in a village under the Jagdishpur police station area on August 21, they said.

The girl had stepped out of her house to answer nature's call when she was abducted by Sunil with the help of his sister, who is the victim's friend. Later, Sunil put vermilion on the girl's forehead and raped her, the police said. He also threatened the teenager with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident, they said.

After reaching home, the girl narrated her ordeal to her family members, who filed a police complaint, they added. Inspector, Jagdishpur, Arun Kumar Dubey said an FIR was registered on the basis of the complaint lodged by the girl's family and the accused arrested.

An investigation in the case is underway, he said.

August 24, 2021